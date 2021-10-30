This Diwali, you will be able to burst only green crackers in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued guidelines on the celebration of Diwali amid fears of a new Covid-19 outbreak.
The state has allowed the sale of only green crackers and advised people to strictly adhere to the social distancing norms.
