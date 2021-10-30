Now, you can burst only green crackers in Karnataka

This Diwali, you will be able to burst only green crackers in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 30 2021, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 14:41 ist
A shopkeeper arranges crackers at a shop for sale ahead of the Diwali festival. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued guidelines on the celebration of Diwali amid fears of a new Covid-19 outbreak.

The state has allowed the sale of only green crackers and advised people to strictly adhere to the social distancing norms.

More to follow...

Diwali
Karnataka
Bengaluru
India News
basavaraj bommai
Covid-19

