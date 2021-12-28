Three women among five held over flesh trade 

Police nabbed five persons including three women on charges of running flesh trade at Ujjanipura village in Bhadravathi taluk on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team rushed to the village and raided a house. Two women were rescued. Condom packets, mobile phones and other valuables worth Rs 30,000 had been seized from the accused.

A case has been registered against six persons. Of them, one escaped from the spot.

A woman who was alone at home decided to run the flesh trade to make money easily. She had appointed two women to bring customers to the house.

Bhadravathi Rural Police registered a case.