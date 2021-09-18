Tibetan monk died 10 days back, but last rites only after 'spirit leaves his body'

Ten days after a Buddhist monk died of age-related issues, his body is still being preserved and worshipped by Bikkus to help ease the transition of the soul/spirit out of the body at the Tibetan camp here.

Geshe Phuntsok, a nonagenarian monk from the Shar Gaden Monastery here died on Sept 9. But the Bikkus, who believe that the spirit has not left the monk's body, have preserved the body in a room at the monastery and worshipping it. The senior monks visit the room on regular intervals to see if the soul has left the body.

"The monk from Khamchating in Tibet came to India in 1959. He preached Buddhism in Varanasi for 20 years before settling down at Mundgod camp. He used to guide Bikkus at the monastery here," Gen Khesang, a Bikku, told DH.

"Senior monks inspect the body at regular intervals. We believe that the soul has left the body if it starts emanating foul smell. Only then we perform the final rites...," the Bikku explained.

