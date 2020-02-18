Tiger’s movement captured on CCTV camera

The CCTV cameras, installed by the forest department, have captured the movement of a tiger which has caused havoc by killing cattle at Birunani, B Shettygeri, Harihara, Nalkeri, Hudikeri and Belluru areas of Southern Kodagu.

The tiger was seen walking amid the trees at around 8.27 pm on Monday night. But the exact location is not confirmed as the cameras have been installed at several locations. The forest department officials are tracking the details.

Meanwhile, Raitha Sangha members staged a protest at Hudikeri against the forest department. The protesters urged the department to capture the tiger.

Ponnampet RFO Teertha said that the tiger’s movements have been tracked to a coffee plantation. The big cat has possibly moved out of the forest. Cages are being placed to capture it. Tranquillizer experts will be deployed, the official added.