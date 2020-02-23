Tighten rules for allowing protest: Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday told police officers to further tighten the rules for providing permission to hold protests, stating that "treasonous acts" and "incidents aimed at disturbing the peace in society" have increased.

"Some organisations and educational institutions are using students to destroy the social fabric. We need to keep an eye on such developments," he said at a meeting of top police officials.

He said the rules under which police are giving permission for protests need to be more stringent. "Police have to collect complete details of any protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and other protests as well. Details of organisers, speakers and those participating in the protest have to be collected. If there are any possibilities of untoward incidents, steps should be taken as per the rules," he said.

DG&IGP Praveen Sood was present at the meeting.