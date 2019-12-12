Told leaders rallies may not translate to vote: DKS

Bharat R Joshi
Bharat R Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru
  • Dec 12 2019, 22:38pm ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2019, 22:43pm ist

Congress leader D K Shivakumar said on Thursday that he had warned party leaders that during the peak of the campaign, the party was headed into rough weather in the byelections. 

“Wherever I went, thousands of people gathered. But I told my leaders that people turning up at rallies will not convert into votes,” Shivakumar told reporters.

“I’ve experienced this. During the Lok Sabha elections, I accompanied Nikhil Kumaraswamy to file his nomination. The number of people who gathered, I hadn’t seen in my 40-year career. But then, what happened? In the bypolls too, I saw the kind of people who gathered in Mahalakshmi Layout and even in Chikballapur,” he said. 

Shivakumar said he was not lobbying for the post of KPCC president.

