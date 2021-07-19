1,291 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in Karnataka

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 266

  Jul 19 2021
  updated: Jul 19 2021
People brace the rain waiting for their turn to get Covid vaccine at a vaccination centre by KC General in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,291 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,85,238 and the toll to 36,197. The day also saw 3,015 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,21,491. Out of 1,291 new cases reported on Monday, 266 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,202 discharges and only six deaths.

The total number of active cases stood at 27,527. While the positivity rate was 0.94 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 3.09 per cent. Six of the 40 deaths were Bengaluru Urban, while Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Mysuru had four each, Belagavi and Kodagu three each, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 266, Dakshina Kannada 126, Hassan and Mysuru 125, Chikkamagaluru 100, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,22,455, followed by Mysuru 1,71,275 and Tumakuru 1,17,000.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,95,843, followed by Mysuru 1,66,988 and Tumakuru 1,14,576. Cumulatively a total of 3,70,19,681 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,35,974 were on Monday alone.

