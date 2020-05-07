16 primary contacts of B’luru constable test negative

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi on Thursday clarified that there is no need to panic as all the 16 primary contacts of Belathuru in Hanur taluk, family members of Bengaluru-based police constable have tested negative for Covid-19.

It may be mentioned that Chamarajanagar district has maintained the 'green zone' tag with no Covid cases so far. It had returned to normalcy a few days ago and economic activities resumed. However, after the police constable from Bengaluru, suspected of Covid-19, visited his in-laws house in Belathuru on Monday, there was panic.

The DC said, in all, 16 primary contacts of the constable and 22 secondary contacts were shifted to a quarantine facility in Chamarajanagar immediately, after the constable's results claimed that he was positive for Covid.

However, on Wednesday, the reports claimed that the constable tested negative, citing confusion over another police personnel with the same name. However, the constable's samples have been sent to the Institute of Virology in Pune for retest, the DC said.

Meanwhile, all 16 primary contacts, who have tested negative, would be sent back to their homes, and would continue in home quarantine for 14 days. The results of the secondary contacts are awaited, the DC said.