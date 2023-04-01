17 kg gold worth Rs 6.44 crore seized in Chikkamagaluru

The gold in question was found inside a vehicle belonging to Sequel Logistics

Naina J A
  • Apr 01 2023, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 10:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

About 17 kg gold worth Rs 6.44 crore was found inside a logistic vehicle at M C Halli check post in Traikere of Chikkamagaluru on Friday.

According to the police, the gold in question was found inside a vehicle belonging to Sequel Logistics. The gold was being transported without any suitable documents. The gold has been seized. A case has been registered at Tarikere station.

Karnataka News
gold seized
Karnataka
Chikkamagaluru police

