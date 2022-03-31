2 teachers suspended for permitting hijab-clad girl to write exam

Teachers allow hijab-clad girl to write exam, suspended

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Mar 31 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 03:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP photo

A high school teacher and a higher primary school teacher were suspended for permitting a girl to appear for the SSLC examination wearing hijab on March 28 in Jewargi in the district.

Sri Rama Sene Jewargi taluk unit president Ninganagouda Malipatil had lodged a complaint with DDPI claiming that a student was allowed to write the examination in hijab at an examination centre in Jewargi.

A show cause notice was served on the examination superintendent based on the complaint. 

Based on the enquiry report of the superintendent, Hayad Bagwan, the associate teacher of the government high school at Alru and Manjunath, the associate teacher of the government higher primary school at Kodachi were suspended. 

