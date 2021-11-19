2.33 lakh hectares of crop, over 3.5K houses damaged in rain: Bommai

Heavy rainfall in several parts of the state has claimed 10 lives and crop losses have occurred in around 2.33 lakh hectares of land, officials told Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a review meeting Friday.

Bommai chaired a meeting via video conference with deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of the zilla panchayats of various districts of the state.

Bommai, during the meeting, directed officials from districts affected by heavy unseasonal rainfall to use the available funds to provide relief and compensation.

“The state has received excess rains in October and November,” Bommai told reporters earlier in the day. “We have received primary reports on crop losses including paddy and jowar from districts bordering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and from coastal region and northern Karnataka,” he said, assuring appropriate action to disburse compensation for crop losses.

No one from the government briefed the press after Bommai’s video conference citing the model code of conduct.

Rainfall has resulted in widespread damages in several districts of the state, causing extensive damages. Details presented in the meeting showed that agriculture crops were damaged in 2.05 lakh hectares of land, while horticulture crops in 28,316 hectares land.

As many as 3,531 houses suffered partial damage, while 157 houses were completely damaged. Roads running a length of 474 kms and 44 culverts and bridges were affected, according to sources.

More than a week ago, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah wrote to Bommai on surveying crops immediately and compensate farmers for the damages they have suffered. “According to information by the agriculture department, crops grown on 11.22 lakh hectares of land have been damaged due to widespread rainfall,” the Congress leader had stated.

