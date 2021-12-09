24 nursing students test Covid positive in Karnataka's Bhadravathi

Fear gripped Bhadravathi town after 24 nursing students of a private college tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
Following this, the college hostel has been sealed and the Out Patient Department (OPD) services in the private hospital were suspended to contain the spread of the pandemic.
The students had gone to Shivamogga to write examinations.
