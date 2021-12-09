24 nursing students test Covid positive in Karnataka

24 nursing students test Covid positive in Karnataka's Bhadravathi

The students had gone to Shivamogga to write examinations

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Bhadravathi,
  • Dec 09 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 19:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Fear gripped Bhadravathi town after 24 nursing students of a private college tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Following this, the college hostel has been sealed and the Out Patient Department (OPD) services in the private hospital were suspended to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The students had gone to Shivamogga to write examinations.   

