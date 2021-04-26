3 workers die, 9 injured in an accident in Chitradurga

3 workers die, 9 injured in an accident in Chitradurga

The incident took place when the vehicle overturned as the driver lost balance

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Apr 26 2021, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 12:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

Three daily wage workers died and nine others sustained injuries when a goods carrier overturned on Challakere road in Hiriyur taluk on Monday. 

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Selvi (35), Deeepika (6) and Neelamma (29), residents of a Tamil colony in Vedavathy Nagar, Hiriyur town. The injured workers are undergoing treatment in taluk general hospital in Hiriyur town.

The incident took place when the vehicle overturned as the driver lost balance. One worker died on the spot and the two others died while on their way to the hospital. 

They were heading towards Challakere from Hiriyur town in a goods carrier. Hiriyur rural police registered a case. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chitradurga
Karnataka
accidents

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

 