3 workers die, 9 injured in an accident in Chitradurga

Three daily wage workers died and nine others sustained injuries when a goods carrier overturned on Challakere road in Hiriyur taluk on Monday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Selvi (35), Deeepika (6) and Neelamma (29), residents of a Tamil colony in Vedavathy Nagar, Hiriyur town. The injured workers are undergoing treatment in taluk general hospital in Hiriyur town.

The incident took place when the vehicle overturned as the driver lost balance. One worker died on the spot and the two others died while on their way to the hospital.

They were heading towards Challakere from Hiriyur town in a goods carrier. Hiriyur rural police registered a case.