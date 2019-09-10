313 govt degree colleges to get principals soon

Over 310 government degree colleges across the state which are headless for several years will soon get principals as the state government is likely to start the appointment process soon.

The vacancies would be filled through direct recruitment. The Higher Education department is planning to conduct online test to select candidates for the posts. Of the 399 vacant positions for the post of principal in 413 degree colleges, the government has approved to fill 310 vacancies. Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday that the previous government has given approval for recruitment of principals at government degree colleges and we will complete the process in a transparent manner.

As per the order issued by the department of Higher Education, the appointments will be made in two phases. While around 155 principals would be appointed during 2019-20, equal number would be recruited in the second phase during 2020-21. The officials said the recruitments will be in accordance with the Karnataka Education Act and guidelines of the University Grants Commission.