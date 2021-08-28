386 fresh Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban, 248 in Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,301 new Covid-19 cases. With this, the tally of Covid cases rose to 29.45 lakh.

Also, the death toll mounted to 37,248 with 17 additional fatalities.

The day also saw 1,614 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,88,520. The number of active cases in the state stood at 18,970.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 386 cases and two fatalities while Dakshina Kannada (DK) remained a major hotspot with 248 fresh infections and one death.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Hassan 117, Udupi 106, and 78 in Kodagu. Raichur district reported zero infections.

Twenty districts reported zero fatalities.

A total of 1,86,900 samples were tested in the state on Friday, taking the cumulative number of samples tested so far to 4.28 crore.

Vaccination feat

Close to touching the State’s Yoga Day vaccination record, Karnataka on Friday vaccinated a record 10,39,398 till 8.55 pm taking the total doses administered to 3,99,50,503.