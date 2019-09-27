4 minors among 8 bonded labourers from UP rescued

Eight bonded labourers from Uttar Pradesh, including four minors, were on Friday rescued in Mysuru.

Three persons Dharmendar, Durgesh and Nandakishore, also from Uttar Pradesh, were handed over to the police for employing the victims. Revenue department staff and members of a Bengaluru-based voluntary organisation Mukti rescued them after a joint operation.

“A probe is being conducted as it is suspected that one of the boys was sexually exploited. The four minors were sent to Balamandira. Action will be taken after a report is submitted,” Assistant Commissioner Nikitha M Chinnaswamy said.

The suspects had promised parents of minors that the boys would be given jobs and good wages. They brought the minors to Mysuru three years ago. Four more boys were brought about two months ago, according to sources.

A member of Mukti noticed three boys involved in beggary at Male Mahadeshwara Hill. During a conversation, the boys revealed that they were from Uttar Pradesh and were starving.

“The boys explained that three men brought them promising jobs. The trio made the boys work day and night. As they were not paid, the boys could not return to their native,” Raju, a member of Mukti told DH. A joint operation was conducted to rescue the boys after members alerted the Assistant Commissioner.