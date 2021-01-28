44% of designated beneficiaries vaccinated in Karnataka

44% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated in Karnataka

Out of the 79,022 targeted beneficiaries, 34,551 got the shot till 8:30 pm in 923 sessions

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 28 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 00:09 ist
A hospital staff (right) carries Covid-19 vaccine and boxes of syringes from Dasappa Hospital were the vaccines are stored as BBMP Marshals stand guard in Bengaluru on Saturday, Jan 23, 2021. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

An estimated 44 per cent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Wednesday were administered the Covid-19 vaccine in Karnataka, data showed. With this, the total number of vaccinated in the state so far is 2,66,155, said the data released by the office of the state Health Minister.

Out of the 79,022 targeted beneficiaries, 34,551 got the shot till 8:30 pm in 923 sessions. Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated since January 16 till 8:30 pm today stands at 2,66,155. It is against the targeted 5,00,407 beneficiaries with a cumulative coverage of 53 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse event following immunisation) cases were reported on Saturday, the Health Department said. The government has said the health warriors would be given priority followed by persons with co-morbidity.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vaccine
Vaccination
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Reality behind biden’s plan to legalize 11mn immigrants

Reality behind biden’s plan to legalize 11mn immigrants

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

 