68% households in Karnataka have smartphones: Survey

68% households in Karnataka have smartphones: Survey

The survey covered 900 villages across 30 districts in the state

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 30 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 23:43 ist

As online education has become a new normal during the pandemic, a survey has found that as much as 68% of the households in Karnataka have smartphones.

According to the data collected during a survey for preparing the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2020, as much as 68.60% of the households in Karnataka have smartphones, 82.80% of households have television and 66.50% have motor vehicles. The survey covered 900 villages across 30 districts in the state.

According to the ASER survey report, 60% of the students enrolled in the state government schools in Karnataka for the 2020-21 academic year and 30% at private schools. 

A similar survey was conducted in the Department of State Education Research and Training while launching classes on Doordarshan. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
smartphones
television

What's Brewing

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Maradona dreams of scoring another against England

Maradona dreams of scoring another against England

NYC executives commute to work by air

NYC executives commute to work by air

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

 