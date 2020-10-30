68% households in Karnataka have smartphones: Survey

As online education has become a new normal during the pandemic, a survey has found that as much as 68% of the households in Karnataka have smartphones.

According to the data collected during a survey for preparing the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2020, as much as 68.60% of the households in Karnataka have smartphones, 82.80% of households have television and 66.50% have motor vehicles. The survey covered 900 villages across 30 districts in the state.

According to the ASER survey report, 60% of the students enrolled in the state government schools in Karnataka for the 2020-21 academic year and 30% at private schools.

A similar survey was conducted in the Department of State Education Research and Training while launching classes on Doordarshan.