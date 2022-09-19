830.36 tonnes of plastic waste generated daily: Govt

830.36 tonnes of plastic waste generated daily in Karnataka, says govt

The authorities have conducted 9,439 raids between April 2021 and March 2022 across the state and 21 cases were booked

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 19 2022, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 23:09 ist

The state government has collected a penalty of Rs 4.33 crore from those violating the ban on single-use plastic since July 2022.

Following the directions from the Union government, single-use plastic has been banned in the state and the government is imposing a penalty of Rs 5,000 per tonne from manufacturers, Rs 500 from waste generators, Rs 2,000 from retail sellers and Rs 200 from roadside vendors for a first-time violation.

The penalty will be doubled for second and third violations. 

According to details tabled by the government in the Legislative Council, 830.36 tonnes of plastic waste is being generated in the state daily and Bengaluru Urban contributes the highest with 317.42 tonnes, followed by Mysuru at 144.75 tonnes, Chitradurga at 60.73 tonnes, Koppal 36.272 tonnes and Shivamogga 30.898 tonnes.

The authorities have conducted 9,439 raids between April 2021 and March 2022 across the state and 21 cases were booked.

However, lawmakers refused to accept this data provided by the government.

Congress MLC Prakash K Rathod said, "The information provided by the government is wrong. As per my information, every day 3 lakh tonnes of plastic waste is generated."

Replying, floor leader and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary assured that the data would be verified and that all urban local bodies would be asked to ensure the single-use plastic ban is enforced effectively. 

Karnataka News
Plastic waste
India News
waste management

