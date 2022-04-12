After accusing Minister Eshwarappa of corruption, Belagavi BJP worker ends life

A Belagavi-based contractor and BJP worker, Santosh Patil, who shot to limelight after accusing Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

Patil had, a couple of weeks ago, alleged that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in sanctioned public works. He reportedly ended his life at Shambhavi Lodging near KSRTC bus stand in Udupi.

The incident came to light when police tracked call records from Patil's phone to the Lodge after he went missing on Monday..

Hailing from from Hindalaga village in Belagavi district, Santosh Patil, was a contractor who became an overnight sensation after accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission. Before he went missing on Monday, Santosh posted messages on social media about ending his life.

A death note, reportedly written by him, was circulating on social media. In the note, Patil blamed Eshwarappa for his death. He wrote that he had decided to set aside his dreams and end his life. Santosh, also a BJP worker, ends the death note by appealing to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Bommai and Prime Minister Modi to help his wife and children.

The Udupi police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Reacting to the developments, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Bommai as a CM has failed to take any action against his minister KS Eshwarappa who should be dismissed from the cabinet.. Eshwarappa is responsible for Patil's death.. he must be arrested..Entire state knows Eshwarappa is a corrupt man."

Calling it a murder, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that an FIR against Eshwarappa must be filed. "Eshwarappa must be arrested under IPC Section 302," he said.

Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP worker wasn't spared after he levelled charges against KS Eshwarappa.

"I'm told he named the minister in suicide note.Eshwarappa must be arrested without delay,or else, we'll have to gherao the CM's house & demand his resignation too," Surjewala said.

Check out the latest DH videos here: