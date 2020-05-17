All board exam time tables to be out on Monday

The time table of all board exams, including Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and classes 10 and 12 examinations of other boards, will be announced on Monday.

Both Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) will announce the time table for classes 10 and 12 examinations on Monday. The state government will announce the exam time table for SSLC and one remaining subject of II PUC on Monday.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that he would convene a meeting with department officials to finalise SSLC exam dates on Monday.