All board exam time tables to be out on Monday

All board exam time tables to be out on Monday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2020, 22:50 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 23:14 ist
Representative image

The time table of all board exams, including Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and classes 10 and 12 examinations of other boards, will be announced on Monday.

Both Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) will announce the time table for classes 10 and 12 examinations on Monday. The state government will announce the exam time table for SSLC and one remaining subject of II PUC on Monday.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that he would convene a meeting with department officials to finalise SSLC exam dates on Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Board exams
SSLC
CBSE
ICSE
examinations
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 