All migrant MLAs may not get ministerial berths this time: Eshwarappa

Former minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday said that the state cabinet would be formed in two days, but all Congress and JD(S) legislators who quit their parties to help BJP form government in Karnataka may not get ministerial berths this time.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said only God and the BJP high command would know who will be part of the cabinet. The cabinet will have both new and old faces. The leadership is chalking out strategies eyeing the next assembly polls. BJP has to get a complete majority in the next assembly polls. So it won't yield to lobby.

Replying to a query on a divine prediction made at a Hindu centre of faith that Bommai-led government would last only for six to seven months and the next chief minister will be a person sporting a beard, he said it may become true or false. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has the blessings of B S Yediyurappa and also met former prime minister Deve Gowda. The meeting with Gowda has nothing to do with politics, he said.