Amid Covid, VIP homes saw repeated renovations

Wardrobes, kitchen cabinets, painting... renovation works at VIP residences in Bengaluru are happening, pandemic or not.

According to government data, the residences of ministers, including the chief minister, underwent repeated renovations between 2019 and 2021 even during the Covid-19 outbreak, which crippled state finances prompting cost cutting.

At the outset, the total amount of renovation works across three years adds up to Rs 6.58 crore, a seemingly insignificant amount. However, a look into the expenses shows that some of the works have been repeated for the same residence at different prices each year.

These buildings include Ministers’ Quarters and other VIP buildings such as Race View Cottage and various residences at Kumara Krupa.

Take, for instance, the renovations for Race View cottage in 2019-20. Works to provide “inside and outside painting, polishing kitchen renovation cabinets, toilets renovation, sanitary water supply fitting doors, windows repairs, wooden partition” etc were carried out by Rajappa T M at a cost of Rs 34.96 lakh. In 2020-21, the same amount of money was allocated for the same contractor for the exact same works!

In another example, at Kumara Krupa-1 (South), the same set of works as mentioned above was taken up at a cost of Rs 16 lakh for 2020-21. The same works have again been taken up at the same venue at a cost of Rs 27 lakh in 2021-22.

Interestingly, with most of the residences, repair of sanitary pipelines, wardrobes and painting work seem to have been an annual affair. In some cases, money has gone into modular kitchen cabinets, glazed tiles and other such interior design works.

The data was laid in the Legislative Council by Public Works Minister C C Patil during the recent winter session of the legislature. He said none of these works was “unnecessary” or “wasteful” expenditure.

Since 2019, the government has spent at least Rs 14.26 crore on the upkeep of Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, MS Building, VV Towers and other secretariat buildings. Recently, the government sanctioned Rs 38 lakh for the renovation of chief secretary’s office in Vidhana Soudha.

Watch latest videos by DH here: