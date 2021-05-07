Anti-Hindu attitude is in Zameer's blood: Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Friday criticised Congress MLA B Zameer Ahmed Khan by saying that pro-Muslim and anti-Hindu attitude is in his blood.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that Khan was all set to prove that he is the leader of Muslims. "Congress legislators are aware of perpetrators D G Halli communal violence in Bengaluru. Congress leaders must remember that not only Muslims but also many people of the Hindu religion have backed them in the polls. So, they must stop behaving like leaders of Muslims" Eshwarappa said.

Slamming KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Zameer Ahmed Khan's verbal attack on Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for exposing bed-blocking racket in Bengaluru, he said that he too can use foul language.

Defending the Centre's plea in Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's order on oxygen supply, he said that oxygen can't be prepared in a kitchen. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to supply oxygen to all states. So, the Centre took such a decision," he added.