Anubhava Mantapa to be part of Republic Day parade

A replica of the Anubhava Mantapa, the first ever socio-religious parliament founded by Basaveshwara, will be displayed on Karntaka's tableau at the Republic Day celebrations here on Sunday.

As many as 27 artistes will portray various 'sharanas' and give dance performances as the tableau will roll down the Rajpath showcasing a slice of the socio-spiritual revolution heralded by the social reformer.

The tableau will portray Basaveshwara's concept of work is worship and his huge bust and replicas of sharanas such as Akka Nagamma, Sharane Satyakka, Ambigara Chowdayya, Molige Marayya, Kalyanamma Haralayya, Kumbara Gundanna and Siddarameshwara.

The raised platform presents the essence of Anubhava Mantapa where saints, mystics and philosophers are seen sharing their experiences. A scene depicting Akka Mahadevi engaged in a dialogue with Allama Prabhu has been recreated to highlight gender equality.

Importance of Anubhava Mantapa and its period of existence have been etched on the top portion of the four-pillared tower, while the ground element of the tableau is enriched with ensemble of different folk culture of the period.

This is the 11th consecutive year a tableau from Karnataka is participating in the Republic Day Parade. The state has bagged prizes for it tableaux five times.