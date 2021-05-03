Are minority voters your slaves, HDK asks Siddaramaiah

Irked by Congress leader Siddaramaiah's statement on the JD(S) cashing in on minority votes in Basavakalyan, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy lashed out at CLP leader for "insulting" minority voters.

In the wake of the bypoll results in Basavakalyan where Congress candidate Mala Narayan Rao lost, Siddaramaiah had stated that the Congress lost considerable votes as the JD(S) had fielded a Muslim candidate Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri.

Offended by this, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged that Siddaramaiah had never groomed any minority leader. "I am unable to understand whether Siddaramaiah has issues with the minority community or has a problem with JD(S). You have never groomed any minority leader. You have claimed that the JD(S) has taken away Congress votes in Basavakalyan. Isn't this an insult to the voter? Are minority voters your slaves?" he charged.

He further alleged that Siddaramaiah had tried to sabotage the prospects of his own party candidate in Maski and was working against the interests of his own party. Siddaramaiah is dreaming of becoming the chief minister again. He must stop working against the interests of his party, Kumaraswamy said.