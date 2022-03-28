Ban madrasas in Karnataka, says BJP MLA Renukacharya

Ban madrasas in Karnataka, says BJP MLA Renukacharya

He questioned the need for madrasas, when there are government-run schools

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 28 2022, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 17:05 ist
Karnataka BJP legislator and Chief Minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka BJP legislator and Chief Minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya on Monday urged the state government to ban madrasas, alleging that matters relating to 'anti-national' activities are taught there.

He questioned the need for madrasas, when there are government-run schools where education that is required for the all-round development of a child is imparted. "At madrasas, they don't teach about our visionaries, the leaders who have made sacrifices for the country. They only teach about Islamic (studies) there...," Renukacharya said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Honnali MLA alleged that matters that reflect on anti-national activities are taught at madrasas which will have an 'adverse impact' on the minds of innocent children. "I demand that madrasas should be banned...don't we have schools run by the government, where lessons are taught? We do...," he said, adding that if madrasas teach about visionaries, and the leaders who have made sacrifices for the country, he would welcome them.

The MLA, also went on to accuse the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the past of releasing funds to madrasas, while they didn't have money for Hindu religious institutions and mutts. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
BJP
Renukacharya
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

 