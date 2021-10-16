NEP: BU introduces 4-year BA/BSc Honours Course

Bangalore varsity introduces 4-year BA/BSc Honours Course after implementation of NEP

The Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Prof Venugopal said in a statement that the courses would have the provision for multiple entries and multiple exits

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 16 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 21:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP), Bangalore University said it is starting four-year Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science Honours degree courses from the academic year 2021-22.

The Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Prof Venugopal said in a statement that the courses would have the provision for multiple entries and multiple exits. The courses are skill-based, choice-based and cross-disciplinary, trans-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary in nature that would provide the students the option of electives across the disciplines as per the objectives of the new NEP, he said.

According to him, the four-year courses would have the exit option at the end of every year. "Students who want to exit at first year can avail themselves of a certificate in Arts/Science, exit at the second year will get them a diploma, exit at the third year will get them a degree and the successful completion of four years will get them BA/BSc Honours," the statement read.

The students have the provision to continue their education to post-graduation as well as PhD, Prof Venugopal said. He said after the completion of a three-year degree, students may pursue specialisation in particular subject or can study research for one year. The Vice-Chancellor said the BA Honours course is in major subjects such as history, economics, political science, sociology, mass communication and journalism, and in minor subjects such as psychology, performing arts, visual arts, women studies and the electives in science, engineering, commerce and management.

For the science degree, students have the option to take the combination of major subjects such as physics, chemistry, mathematics, statistics and computer science and electives from arts, commerce and management disciplines. Students have to study mathematics at 10+2 (pre-university level) to get admission in science discipline. Prof Venugopal said the initial intake of the course is 30 seats each for BA and BSc. 

National education policy
NEP
Bangalore University
College Education
Karnataka

