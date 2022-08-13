Basavaraj Bommai will continue as CM: Arun Singh

Basavaraj Bommai will continue as CM: Arun Singh

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 13 2022, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 03:20 ist

BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Friday said there will be no change of guard in Karnataka and Basavaraj Bommai will continue as chief minister.

Singh’s clarification, one of the several he has issued on the topic, came following another round of speculation that Bommai could be on his way out.

Singh said that Bommai is the best man for the job. 

“In my position as the prabhari of the state, I can assure you that we will contest the next elections under Basavaraj Bommai. His work for different sections of society is proof that he is doing a good job,” Singh told reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Singh said these speculations are being fuelled by the Congress.

“The Congress, which is leaderless at this moment and does not have its house in order, is fuelling these rumours. In their own party, there’s a tussle for power between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and we do not know who will be their chief ministerial contender,” Singh said.  

Singh said that the BJP has set a target of 150 seats for the upcoming elections. 

Speculations over Bommai’s future has been swirling for months. A series of controversies over the hijab, azaan and the recent murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha worker in Dakshina Kannada has dented the image of Bommai. 

 

