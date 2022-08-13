Basavaraj Bommai will continue as CM: Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Friday said there will be no change of guard in Karnataka and Basavaraj Bommai will continue as chief minister.
Singh’s clarification, one of the several he has issued on the topic, came following another round of speculation that Bommai could be on his way out.
Singh said that Bommai is the best man for the job.
“In my position as the prabhari of the state, I can assure you that we will contest the next elections under Basavaraj Bommai. His work for different sections of society is proof that he is doing a good job,” Singh told reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Singh said these speculations are being fuelled by the Congress.
“The Congress, which is leaderless at this moment and does not have its house in order, is fuelling these rumours. In their own party, there’s a tussle for power between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and we do not know who will be their chief ministerial contender,” Singh said.
Singh said that the BJP has set a target of 150 seats for the upcoming elections.
Speculations over Bommai’s future has been swirling for months. A series of controversies over the hijab, azaan and the recent murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha worker in Dakshina Kannada has dented the image of Bommai.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
When spark of freedom struggle was ignited at Koppal
Things speaking of Partition
Independence Day: The evolution of the Indian flag
Which country drinks the most beer?
Cornea implant from pig skin used to restore sight
Dragon moves in close to southern India
Doordarshan eyes revamp with new patriotic serials
Man wins 22-year legal battle over Rs 20 against Rlys
1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record
Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava