Basavaraj Horatti meets Amit Shah, joins BJP

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2022, 11:13 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 11:13 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (L), Union Home Minister Amit Shah (C) and Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti. Credit: Special Arrangement

Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti, one of Karnataka’s senior-most lawmakers, joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This is a setback to the H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular), a party with which Horatti has had an association for many years.

Horatti, 76, was the Lingayat face of the JD(S).

Last month, Horatti had announced his decision to contest the upcoming Karnataka West Teachers' Constituency election on a BJP ticket.

On Tuesday, Horatti was onboarded into the BJP by Shah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other leaders.  

It was in 1980 that Horatti entered the Karnataka Legislative Council for the first time as an Independent. Later, he identified himself with the JD(S). 

