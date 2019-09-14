Bear attacked by irate residents dies

A female bear succumbed to injuries it suffered after being attacked by an irate mob at Dalavaikatte village in Hosadurga taluk on Saturday.

On Friday, the bear had strayed into the village after quenching its thirst from a pond and had attacked a man to death and had killed an animal. Following this, irate residents attacked the bear with sticks, leaving the wild animal unconscious. Later, they took out a procession of the bear throughout the village.

The severely injured bear was brought to the Adumalleshwara mini zoo where it failed to respond to the treatment, and succumbed to injuries it had suffered on its head and the back. The veterinary doctors conducted a post mortem and the body to burnt as per the Wildlife Protection Act.

The residents might be booked for killing the wild animal.