Bengaluru-Mysuru train service set to resume from Friday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2020, 00:05 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 01:31 ist
File photo

 With Indian Railways gradually resuming inter-district passenger train services, the train service between Mysuru and Bengaluru will start from Friday.

The first inter-district passenger service from Bengaluru will arrive at Mysuru at 12.30 pm on Friday. The train will depart to Bengaluru at 1.45 pm.

The passenger train services were suspended on March 22 in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mysuru Railway station is all geared up for the resumption of train services. Divisional railway manager Aparna Garg and other divisional officers conducted a preliminary inspection to ensure a high level of hygiene, cleanliness and security. The passengers will be thermally screened and hand sanitised before boarding train at Mysuru. Social distancing will also be ensured. The incoming rake will also be disinfected and sanitised before boarding, according to the authorities.

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha inspected the arrangements at Mysuru Railway station, on Thursday.

Online ticket 

All passengers have to book tickets online through IRCTC website. The booking is open. The advanced reservation period is seven days. Confirmed ticket passengers alone shall be allowed to enter the platform. Passengers have to take precautionary measures such as wearing of masks and should reach the boarding station 90 minutes in advance.

