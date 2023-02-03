Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

The enthusiasm to photograph rare and migratory birds has fuelled a thriving business, with many amateur photographers willing to dole out cash for that perfect shot. The trend has also given rise to staged photos — called bird studios — where a bird habitat is stimulated by baiting birds with feed.

People have started nailing lizards, snakes and other feed on a clean perch to get a clear shot, said Aadi Nagaraj Gowda, a conservationist in the Western Ghats. “This results in major behavioural changes in predators,” he said.

Photographers have also taken to faking bird calls, clicking pictures of nests and feeding chicks, thereby disturbing their natural habitats.

Those worst-affected by such unethical photography are owls, migratory and predatory birds. “We have seen people chasing short-eared eagle owls, falcons and eagles on cars at high speed in the grasslands of Hesaraghatta in Bengaluru,” said Joseph Hoover, a wildlife activist.

Using cars in grasslands can also result in the destruction of the nests of ground-nesting birds.

Experts say that this illegal interference has affected the behaviour of birds in terms of feeding, nesting, mating and caring for young ones.

Forest officials said of late, there has been an increase in such incidents. The department has not been able to put an end to such violations due to lack of manpower. Ooty-based wildlife photographer and conservationist Vijay Krishnaraj said bird photography has become an industry.

Suppliers plan baits to attract raptors. Local guides charge about Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per trip to get rare birds photographed, even though forest officials have confiscated cameras and penalised them several times, Krishnaraj added.

Birders also routinely trim tree branches around nests to get good pictures, said senior wildlife photographer Niranjan Sant from Belagavi.

“This exposes the birds to predators. Only researchers should be allowed to picture nesting as it helps us in understanding the birds,” Sant said. Senior birders say the lack of laws and intention to take punitive action has contributed to such violations. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Rajiv Ranjan said, “Instructions have been given to all officials to take strict action against unethical photography and also take measures to protect grassland and birding sites from such intrusion.”

While there is concern around the concept of bird studios, where an artificial hide is created, Satish Saraki, who runs a studio in Shivamogga for the past 11 years, said, “During their breeding season, the birds were not getting food. After much study, I set up this bird studio. I collect a minimum charge from photographers.”

His studio provides feed to parakeets in particular and he collects Rs 1,500 per day for a photo session and accommodation.

By providing artificial feed, the bird studio owners are disturbing the food chain as birds fail to take up local migration. The forest department is running a bird studio at The Old Magazine House near Dandeli. The location has water baths that attract birds. While the premises has hides for photographers, feed — which leads to behavioural changes in birds — is not provided here. Hundreds of birders visit the place every year for photography.