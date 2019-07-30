Biz as usual, tension rents the air at CCD

It was like any other normal day at the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) outlet on Vittal Mallya Road near Cubbon Park on Tuesday.

Though the customers were being served their orders with a broad smile by the employees, one could easily sense the tension in the air.

The police department had tightened security at ‘The Square’ Cafe Coffee Day outlet, which has the corporate office of Cafe Coffee Day adjoining it.

This reporter visited the cafe posing as a customer. Employees were tightlipped on the episode.

“We got to know about the issue in the morning when we came to the office. We are not in a position to say anything. You won’t get to know anything here,” the staff said. Customers were busy with their laptops or business meetings.

At the corporate office, the security officials stopped the reporter from entering the gate. The person there said the board of meeting was on

and nobody is in a position to talk.

Finally, one employee who works in the corporate office agreed to speak. He remembered seeing the CEO wearing a smile, at the office on Monday morning.

“We have never seen or heard him shouting at someone. There is no clue about his whereabouts. We pray to god for his safe return,” another employee said.

The police officials had also visited the spot in the morning. None of the outlets in the city was closed.