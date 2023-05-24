BJP, Bajrang Dal members injured in clash in Karnataka

BJP, Bajrang Dal members injured in clash between groups in Karnataka

The injured have been identified as Mahendra (Bajrang Dal) and Prashanth Naik (BJP)

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • May 24 2023, 21:01 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 21:03 ist
Representative image. Credt: iStock Photo

Two workers of BJP and Bajrang Dal were injured in attack by people of a rival group at Mani junction in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, police said.

The injured have been identified as Mahendra (Bajrang Dal) and Prashanth Naik (BJP). They have been admitted to a private hospital in Puttur for treatment.

Also Read | Rajasthan: After 11 days of protest, Mali community call off stir for separate quota

The assailants arrived in an Omni car and assaulted the two using sticks. The clash was reportedly over a minor dispute between the groups. The attackers have been identified and investigation is on into the incident, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Bajrang Dal
Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

 