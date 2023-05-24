BJP, Bajrang Dal members injured in clash between groups in Karnataka

Two workers of BJP and Bajrang Dal were injured in attack by people of a rival group at Mani junction in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, police said.
The injured have been identified as Mahendra (Bajrang Dal) and Prashanth Naik (BJP). They have been admitted to a private hospital in Puttur for treatment.
The assailants arrived in an Omni car and assaulted the two using sticks. The clash was reportedly over a minor dispute between the groups. The attackers have been identified and investigation is on into the incident, police said.
