BJP is Blackmailers Janata Party: DK Shivakumar

KPCC president demands judicial probe into corruption, blackmail allegations

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS,
  • Jan 14 2021, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 18:46 ist
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo/Pushkar V

Following allegations that few legislators blackmailed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, KPCC president DK Shivakumar attacked the BJP, calling it 'Blackmailers Janata Party'. Demanding a judicial probe into the allegations, he said that enforcement authorities should file a suo moto complaint about the allegations.

"BJP's own party leaders, former union and state ministers are accusing Yediyurappa of accepting bribes and succumbing to blackmailing. This shows that BJP is Blackmailers Janata Party," Shivakumar said, adding that the party is full of corrupt individuals.

These allegations, he said, must be probed by a sitting High Court judge, adding that enforcement agencies like the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate must file suo-moto cases.

Commenting on the 'CD' allegedly used to blackmail the CM, he said that all those involved in the issue must come clean. "The allegations attract IPC provisions as it involves concealment of information," he said.

Recalling that he was targeted when he had blamed a CD for the suicide bid of CM's political secretary NR Santosh, Shivakumar said that he was disputed by BJP ministers at the time.

