BJP is experimenting on me, says D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Saturday said he will not rule out the possibility of the ruling BJP "targeting" him in the aftermath of the Mekedatu foot march.

“There’s no end to this. We have to live and die with it,” Shivakumar told reporters of the BJP coming after him. “Mekedatu or not, they are trying various experiments on me. Okay? My daughter was telling me that a notice has been issued to our school, just so that they can harass us.”

Between January 9 and 12, Shivakumar led the Congress on a foot march demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

Asked if he will face action from the Income Tax or Enforcement Directorate sleuths ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, Shivakumar said: “Let’s not talk about that now. When the time is right, I will speak with documents. And, the right time is coming soon.”

Shivakumar chose not to make specific comments on activist Medha Patkar, who has opposed the Mekedatu project on the grounds that it will harm the environment. “Why should I answer? She’s a senior lady. We respect her and her sentiments. Let the government respond,” he said. “For your information, do you know how much loss this project will cause in my taluk? All our lands will go for the sake of giving water to Bengaluru,” he added.

