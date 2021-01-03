BJP spreading false rumours of JD(S) joining NDA: Kumaraswamy

BJP has been spreading false rumours of JD(S) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said Sunday, accusing the saffron party of attempting to erode its party base by planting such rumours.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister said that BJP was resorting to such tactics after realising that its attempts to finish off the regional party had failed, considering the results of the recently concluded gram panchayat elections. "For the same reason, BJP is preparing for a phoney alliance drama. BJP is methodically spreading imaginary reports of JD(S) joining NDA. This is absolutely false," he said.

Kumaraswamy's attack on the saffron party came weeks after he spoke of an "issue based understanding" with the BJP, while dismissing rumours of a merger between BJP and JD(S).

"Now, it is the turn of the BJP. Who from the JD(S) applied for an alliance with the BJP? Who proposed the idea of an alliance with the JD(S) and with Arun Singh (BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge) after he dismissed any such move?" he asked.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the BJP was 'poisoning the minds' of JD(S) workers and supporters by these rumours. "BJP should realise that such politics is amoral," Kumaraswamy said.

"We don't need BJP's friendship," the former CM tweeted, adding that the results of gram panchayat elections buoyed the prospects of the regional party.