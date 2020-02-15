BJP using police to suppress opponents: Siddaramaiah

Several Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah, were detained by the police Saturday during a protest against the ruling BJP.

The Congress had planned a protest against the BJP’s “misuse” of the police department, especially in the way sedition cases had been booked.

Congress leaders, after garlanding the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Race Course Road, proceeded towards Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home office ‘Krishna’ when they were detained.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah termed the police action “undemocratic” and lambasted the BJP government. “The police have no right to suppress us and snatch our rights,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress’ protest was against “false cases foisted for sedition” against political opponents and those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

“Despite BJP activists using filthy language and making anti-national comments, no cases are filed against them,” he said, while pointing out that cases had been filed against Congress leader U T Khader and a student from Mysuru for opposing the CAA. But no case had been filed against BJP’s G Somashekhar Reddy or former union minister Anantkumar Hegde, he said.