BSY aide N R Santosh made political secretary

BSY aide N R Santosh made political secretary

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2020, 23:36 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 00:13 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediurappa during the press conference at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday, May 06, 2020. Photo by Janardhan B K

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appointed his estranged aide N R Santosh as a political secretary, marking his return to the mainstream after a hiatus. 

Santosh, who was Yediyurappa’s PA and played a key role in toppling the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition, had kept a low profile ever since the BJP came to power last year. 

The protocol wing of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) issued an order appointing Santosh as the CM’s political secretary. Yediyurappa already had two political secretaries - MLAs M P Renukacharya and S R Vishwanath. 

An engineering graduate, Santosh hails from Nonavinakere in Tumakuru. He is the grandson of Yediyurappa’s sister. He became Yediyurappa’s PA in 2015 and was seen as a trusted lieutenant. 

After the BJP came to power, Santosh fell out with Yediyurappa and maintained distance. It is said that Yediyurappa had sought some time with Santosh to bring him into the administration.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
N R Santosh
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

 