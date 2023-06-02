C T Ravi demands white paper on status of Karnataka financial situation

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Friday demanded the Karnataka Government to publish white paper on the current financial situation in the state.

"The state government should publish white paper on the state fiscal situation including its debt, interest on debt, investment on asset creation, investment on infrastructure, agriculture sector and social welfare sector," Ravi told reporters here.

Welcoming the Congress government’s decision to implement its five guarantee schemes, Ravi said the state government must be transparent on sources of money mobilised for these schemes.

Demanding the state government not to stop the previous dispensation welfare schemes, Ravi cautioned that if the Siddaramaiah led government stopped welfare programmes of the previous government, it would have to face backlash from people of Karnataka.

Some of the key infrastructure projects including metro rail and sub-urban railways should not be delayed to implement the guarantee scheme, he said.

The state government must answer tax payers about how their money is being spent in the state and what would take government steps to continue ongoing schemes, he said.

“We have been seeing how our neighbouring countries Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced financial crises in recent days. I hope the Congress Government will not push Karnataka into bankruptcy,” he said.

He said the Congress Government must be committed to implement these schemes till its five year term, not just keeping in mind upcoming elections including Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Lok Sabha.