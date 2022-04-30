Centre agrees to procure ragi from state, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the Centre agreed to the state's request to procure an additional 3 lakh tonne of ragi through a minimum support price mechanism.

The Chief Minister met Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal here and requested him to come to the rescue of state farmers.

"The Minister accepted the state request and gave the approval to procure an additional 3 lakh tonne ragi. This will help the ragi-growing farmers of the state," he said.

Already 3.14 lakh tonne ragi are procured by the government agencies by paying minimum support price in 6 districts, the Chief Minister said.

Regarding the cancellation of the PSI examination, the Chief Minister said re-examination will be held in the state on various government recruitment. This will ensure total transparency in administration. While conducting re-examination, the government will ensure no scope for malpractices, he said.

On issuing notices to Congress leaders, he said in the interest of the investigation, police issued notice to Congress leader Priyanka Kharge. "I hope Congress leaders will co-operate to bring the culprit to book," he said.

Bommai, who attended joint conferences of Chief Ministers and High Court Chief Justices, said that to improve the infrastructure of the court, an authority will be set up. The Chief Minister and High Court Chief Justices will be members of the authority.

The CM said during this tour to the national capital, he has no plan to meet the party leaders to discuss state political development including pending cabinet rejig.

