Centre releases Rs 4,314 cr to state as GST compensation

The Centre has released Rs 4,314.13 crore to Karnataka as grant-in-aid to compensate the state for the loss of revenue in GST collection.
As per the order isssued by the Ministry of Finance, this money is being released to state to compensation for the loss of revenue for the month of December 2019 and February 2020 on account of implementation of the GST, said the order.
Under the GST law, states were guaranteed to be paid for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation, which came into force from July 1, 2017.
The Centre is releasing the GST compensarion to the states to help mobilise resources to fight against Covid-19.
Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking
Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients
GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral
Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake
Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online
COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound
Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste
How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?