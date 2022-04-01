Centre releases Rs 900 crore to Karnataka to procure ragi, jowar

Centre gives Rs 900 cr to K'taka to procure ragi, jowar

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 22:24 ist
Minister of State of Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje. Credit: PTI photo

The Centre has released Rs 900 crore to Karnataka as subsidy amount for procurement of ragi and jowar to distribute under public distribution system in the year 2021-2022.

Of the total fund Rs 1,682 crore to be released by the Food Ministry to Karnataka in a year, the Centre had earlier released Rs 780 crore while Rs 900 crore was pending release. Minister of State of Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje had written to Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal to take steps to release the balance amount.

The Food Ministry has allowed Karnataka to procure ragi and jowar locally through minimum support price mechanism and distribute it to the poor under the public distribution system.

Shobha Karandlaje
Karnataka
subsidy

