Centre releases Rs 900 crore to Karnataka to procure ragi, jowar

The Centre has released Rs 900 crore to Karnataka as subsidy amount for procurement of ragi and jowar to distribute under public distribution system in the year 2021-2022.

Of the total fund Rs 1,682 crore to be released by the Food Ministry to Karnataka in a year, the Centre had earlier released Rs 780 crore while Rs 900 crore was pending release. Minister of State of Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje had written to Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal to take steps to release the balance amount.

The Food Ministry has allowed Karnataka to procure ragi and jowar locally through minimum support price mechanism and distribute it to the poor under the public distribution system.

