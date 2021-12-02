Centre to decide on booster doses after expert panel report: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had promised him that the Centre would take a decision on giving booster Covid-19 vaccines to health workers after the expert panel submits its report.

The CM, who met Mandaviya here, told reporters that the health minister said that an expert panel was holding discussions on giving booster vaccine doses to health workers.

Based on the panel’s recommendation, the ministry will make a decision and communicate to the state, the CM said.

Bommai has requested the Union minister to supply vaccines to the state so that frontline health workers can be given booster doses.

On shortage of fertilizers in Karnataka, the CM said Mandaviya, who also holds the fertilizers portfolio, had promised to supply them to the state as per the earlier decided quota.

Bommai flagged the issue of the short supply of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) to the state for the past two months and requested Mandaviya to increase the supply.

During his meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the CM requested the latter to ensure that the Upper Bhadra project gets national status, during the high-level committee of the Jal Shakti ministry next week.

He requested the minister not to approve the detailed project report (DPR) of the Cauvery-Krishna-Godavari-Mahanadi river-linking project, without consulting Karnataka.

Bommai urged Shekhawat not to approve the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project proposed by Tamil Nadu, without giving approval to Karnataka’s Mekedatu project.

On shortage of vaccines for the foot-and-mouth disease among cattle, the CM said he was aware of the issue and had already directed the animal husbandry department to increase the supply of vaccines.

The CM also called on Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and sought support for the development of court and law infrastructure in Karnataka.

Talks on Omicron

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also held discussions on the Omicron virus with Mandaviya. The CM said that the health minister told him that the Centre was watching the developments related to the new variant of the virus.

“I discussed two issues. One was about controlling the spread of Covid-19 and the other was about the new variant,” he said.

