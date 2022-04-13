CID sleuths search ADGP's office during probe into police exam scam

Intensifying the probe into the scam in the police sub-inspector exam, a CID team on Tuesday visited the office of an ADGP-rank officer to verify documents on the cops’ recruitment process.

Officials from the CID’s Financial Intelligence Unit spent more than two hours in the office of Amrit Paul, Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment and Training, seeking information about the recruitment exam held last year. Paul’s office is located within the CID headquarters.

Officials are tight-lipped about the investigation, which is still in the preliminary stage.

The scam came to light after a candidate named Veeresh from Kalaburagi was selected through the exam. Although Veeresh had answered only 21 questions, he was later mysteriously found to have answered all the questions. He scored 120 marks and stood second among the 545 candidates who were eventually selected. Veeresh allegedly left the OMR sheet blank, which was filled in later. A comparison between the blank OMR sheet and the one that was checked during the evaluation laid bare the scam.

K H Dileep Kumar, the inspector of the CID FIU, subsequently filed a complaint at Kalaburagi’s Chowk police station regarding the scam.

Veeresh was arrested for cheating, fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy under various sections of the IPC.

Several others are also believed to be involved in the scam.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: