Citizens For Democracy condemn BJP leaders

Citizens For Democracy condemn Haveri BJP leaders over mining mafia

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS ,
  • Jun 25 2020, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 19:05 ist

Citizens For Democracy (CFD) has condemned Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi and Byadagi MLA V R Ballari for requesting Union and Centre governments to exclude some scattered areas from the boundaries of Kappatagudda Wildlife Sanctuary notified area, saying that quarrying and mining mafia should not be allowed to function thereby doing so.

CFD president S R Hiermath stated that Udasi and Ballari gave development and jobs in industries as reasons to de-notify some blocks of Kappatagudda region which is a treasure trove of medicinal plants. They have neglected study reports and court cases also, he lamented.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javdekar has given approval for some anti-nature projects, while some politicians in the region have kept an eye on the biodiversity of the Western Ghats itself, he charged.
'Justice Day' tomorrow
Observing 'Day for Justice for Anand Teltumbde' who was arrested in connection with Bhima-Koregaon case, a rally would be taken out from Sadhanakeri to German Hospital in Dharwad on Saturday (June 27) at 11:00 am, to create awareness about the injustice being done to social activists, Hiremath noted.

'Justice Day' in favour of Dr Teltumbde has already been observed across the country on May 16. Noted personalities like Rajmohan Gandhi, Prashant Bhushan, Justices H N Nagamohan Das, A P Shah and Gopalgowda expressed support for this cause. Like Indira Gandhi introduced MISA and jailed several MPs, the NDA government is now misusing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Hiremath opined.

haveri
Karnataka
mining mafia
shivakumar udasi

