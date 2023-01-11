CM Bommai directs establishment of mini textile parks in 25 taluks

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed officials to establish mini textile parks in 25 taluks that have more number of weavers.

Bommai was speaking after launching the Nekar Samman Scheme in which financial assistance of Rs 5,000 was remitted to the bank accounts of 1.02 lakh powerloom weavers and workers under direct benefit transfer.

According to Bommai, the proposed mini textile parks will help weavers right from processing cotton to manufacturing readymade garments.

"I have close links with weavers individually. I've seen their problems up close. Weavers must focus on the quality of products and come forward for exports. The market must be extended through the digital forum and for this, the department of handlooms and textile will extend full support," Bommai said.

Bommai also said that steps are being taken to partner with e-commerce firms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

The Nekar Samman Scheme was first launched when B S Yediyurappa was chief minister. "Now, financial assistance has been extended to the powerloom weavers and workers after understanding their travails. It's the Sankranti gift for weavers," Bommai said.

On the occasion, Bommai interacted with weavers from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Belagavi and Bagalkot districts.

Textile Minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation chairperson Siddu Savadi and others were present.