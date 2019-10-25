CMC polls: Lobbying begins in three parties for tickets

Local leaders in Kolar, Chintamani and Mulbagal, have begun lobbying for tickets for elections to City Municipal Councils.

The three parties, the Congress, the JD(S) and the BJP are hunting for winnable candidates. The list of aspirants is too big which has created headache for party leaders, according to sources.

During the previous term, the Congress and the JD(S) had an agreement and ruled for two-and-half-years each in Kolar.

In Mulbagal CMC, the then MLA Kothur Manjunath's faction ruled for five years, while the Congress had come to power in KGF.

The Congress party has finalised a plan to come to power in Kolar, Mulbagal and KGF CMCs. The party is trying to engineer defections in the BJP and the JD(S) and thereby field former members of the two parties. The Congress party is said to be making efforts to engineer defections in KGF too.

The JD(S) and the Congress have decided to enter the fray separately which means there won't be any alliance.

According to leaders, they have decided to contest separately due to Lok Sabha results.

Kolar MP K H Muniyappa, who lost in the Parliamentary election, has decided to teach his rivals a lesson. He is said to be promoting his supporters working for their victory.

The BJP, which opened its account for the first time in the district by winning the Lok Sabha election, has decided to win maximum seats. MP S Muniswamy is camping in the town and is holding a series of meetings. He has been travelling extensively and collecting opinions of local leaders and party workers.

Former MLA Kothur Manjunath who could not contest the Assembly election as his nomination papers were rejected is planning to ensure the victory of most of his supporters.

The biggest problem for the grand old part is factionalism in the district unit. MLA K R Ramesh Kumar's faction has maintained a distance from the election process, while Muniyappa's faction is hyper active. Muniyappa is busy holding talks with top leaders to ensure tickets for his supporters.

The state party leaders are worried that the factionalism may spoil chance of the Congress party to retain power in the CMC.

"We won't have an alliance with the Congress party for elections to three CMCs in the district. We will face elections independently. We will shortly finalise the list of party candidates.

G K Venkatashiva Reddy, JD(S) district unit president

The BJP is in power in the State. The MP is also from the BJP. We are sure, our party will come to power in all three CMCs.

B P Venkatamuniappa, BJP district president.

The Congress party has convened a meeting of local leaders on October 26 at 10.30 am at the residence of leader Vani Krishna Reddy.

Former MP K H Muniyappa, Vani Krishna Reddy, KPCC general secretary Uday Shankar, office-bearers of local units, local leaders, CMC's former members, taluk panchayat and zilla panchayat sitting and former members are expected to attend.