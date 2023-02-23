Committed to protecting govt assets, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government is committed to protect government properties, especially those belonging to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Replying to a question by MLC Marithibbe Gowda in the Legislative Council on a BDA property in Bengaluru South taluk, Bommai said the government would take necessary measures to protect the BDA and BBMP properties.

"The state government is seriously thinking of bringing a uniform system in place to acquire and protect the properties of BDA and BBMP," Bommai said.

Bommai, however, said: "In some cases there were no proper arguments done in the courts to protect government properties. There's lack of seriousness to save government properties and this kind of negligence is there since 1990."

The chief minister added that some government properties were deliberately denotified.

Gowda's query was pertaining to a land acquired by the BDA at Devara Chikkanahalli in Bengaluru South taluk for the purpose of construction of a layout, which is pending for the last 40 years. Bommai said he would conduct an inquiry into the delay.